Thousands Participate in the 39th Long Beach Marathon

The 39th Long Beach Marathon took place in downtown Long Beach on October 15. Thousands of runners gathered at the starting line to embark on the 26.2-mile journey across the city. The marathon was the highlight of a weekend full of events, including the Aquarium of the Pacific 5K.

Participants from all over, not just the Long Beach area, came to take part in the marathon. One runner, Julio Juarez, traveled all the way from Zacatecas, Mexico, to race in his sixth marathon, his first in Long Beach.

The Legacy Runners, a group of runners who had participated in every Long Beach Marathon, were also present. Legacy Runner Ken Williams emphasized the importance of running with friends during marathons.

The marathon route took the runners past famous landmarks such as the Queen Mary, Shoreline Village, and Belmont Shore via Ocean Boulevard. After completing a 5K loop around the Cal State Long Beach campus, the runners sprinted towards the finish line on Ocean Boulevard.

The marathon brought not only a sense of accomplishment to the participants but also an economic boost to the city. Organizers estimated that the event would benefit restaurants, hotels, and retail industries in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Marathon was missed in 2020 due to the pandemic, making its return to pre-pandemic levels even more exciting for the organizers. This year’s winners were CSULB alumni Raymon Ornelas and Margaux Curcuru.

The event kicked off with the Aquarium of the Pacific 5K race on Saturday morning. The high turnout shattered previous records for the 5K run.

The weather for the marathon and the bike tour that took place on the same day was pleasant, with temperatures ranging from the high 50s to early 60s. A Finish Line Festival with a beer garden was held at Marina Green, offering food trucks and photo opportunities with the runners.

Mayor Rex Richardson greeted the runners at the starting line and expressed his excitement for the event, declaring it the biggest year for the marathon.

Overall, the 39th Long Beach Marathon was a tremendous success, bringing together runners from all over and providing an exciting experience for participants and spectators alike.

Sources:

– Press-Telegram/SCNG

– ACCUWeather