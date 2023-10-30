Unveiling the Secrets of a Mysterious House

News
Betty Davis

By Jane Thompson

1483 Assimilation Avenue in Salubrious, CA is just like any other house in the suburban neighborhood. However, there is something peculiar hidden within its walls. As a frequent visitor to my grandmother’s cozy house, I always felt there was more to it than met the eye.

The house itself exudes a sense of warmth and comfort, with its plump pillows, floral prints, and kitschy knick-knacks. Yet, the photographs of my late grandfather mounted on the walls create an undeniable presence of absence. I had always wondered about the small room, no larger than a closet, with a mysterious hole in the wall leading to a staircase that seemingly goes nowhere. When I questioned my grandmother about it, she dismissed my curiosity, explaining that the stairs were remnants of a servant’s quarters from agone era that had been sealed off during a renovation. I accepted her explanation without question, until now.

One fateful evening, while engrossed in a fantasy novel, I heard a creak coming from a distant corner of the house. Irritated the interruption, I dismissed it as typical old-house noise. However, the creaking persisted, accompanied a low murmur, pulling me away from the pages of my book and fueling my curiosity.

Following the sound, I ventured down the long and dank corridor, my heart pounding in anticipation. As I reached the end of the hall, I could almost hear the fictional characters in my book urging me onward. Summoning my courage, I opened the door wide, revealing…

A well-kept secret hidden for years—an untouched library with rows upon rows of dusty books. The sight took my breath away. It had been my grandfather’s private sanctuary, a place where he immersed himself in knowledge and found solace. The murmur I had heard turned out to be the gentle whisper of forgotten stories waiting to be discovered.

