The Impending Move: DeMarcus Cousins Receives Strong Interest from Chinese Basketball Association

Veteran basketball center DeMarcus Cousins, who most recently played in Puerto Rico, has become the subject of “strong” interest from a team in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), sources inform Orazio Cauchi of BasketNews.com. Although the specific team in China remains unknown, one source from BasketNews is confident that a deal will soon be finalized.

Cousins, who boasts an impressive record with four All-Star selections and two All-NBA team honors, was already in China for a series of promotional events. However, negotiations with the mystery CBA team gained momentum upon his arrival in the country.

Shifting gears, the future of NBA expansion has been a topic of discussion, with Las Vegas and Seattle being the frontrunners. However, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has indicated that Canadian cities may also be considered. During an interview on NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics telecast, Silver revealed ongoing interest from Montreal and Vancouver. He added that more opportunities may arise in Canada as time progresses.

Looking ahead to the 2024 off-season, Keith Smith of Spotrac has analyzed each team’s projected spending capacity, identifying the Magic, Sixers, and Pistons as the franchises best positioned to create significant salary cap room.

Furthermore, Netflix has expressed interest in broadcasting the NBA’s in-season tournament as part of future seasons, according to sources cited John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. The current media agreement allows games from the 2023/24 in-season tournament to be aired on ESPN, TNT, and regional sports networks, but the upcoming NBA media deal may introduce changes to the broadcasting landscape.

Lastly, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report compiled a list of the top players and prospects on two-way contracts. The standout performers on Pincus’ list include Matt Ryan of the New Orleans Pelicans, known for his sharpshooting skills, and Neemias Queta of the Boston Celtics, a promising big man.

As the basketball world witnesses DeMarcus Cousins’ potential move to China, various other developments continue to shape the future of the NBA.