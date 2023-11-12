Newly Discovered Ancient Landscape Revealed Beneath East Antarctic Ice Sheet

Astrobiology mission planners have a keen interest in understanding the geology of ice-covered worlds within our solar system. This curiosity extends to celestial bodies like Enceladus, Europa, Ganymede, Mimas, and Titan, where the possibility of vast oceans beneath their icy surfaces exists. Insights gained from studying Earth’s polar regions can provide valuable tools for exploring these intriguing environments from afar, on their surfaces, and even beneath their outer layers.

A recent breakthrough has come from an international research team spearheaded Durham and Newcastle universities. Together, they have unveiled a long-lost landscape hidden beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet for millions of years. Using advanced satellite data and innovative radio-echo sounding techniques, the team successfully mapped approximately 32,000 square kilometers of land beneath this colossal ice sheet.

The surprising discovery reveals an ancient landscape that appears to have taken shape through the formation of rivers over 14 million years ago, potentially even predating the initial growth of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. This find provides an invaluable glimpse into the dynamic nature of our planet’s distant past, shedding light on the forces that shaped these icy regions before they became encased in ice.

