Ancient Galaxies Shed Light on the Formation of Supermassive Black Holes

A recent discovery has provided astronomers with valuable insights into the formation of supermassive black holes that existed in the early days of the Universe. Contrary to claims some enthusiasts that this finding contradicts the Big Bang theory, it actually prompts astrophysicists to reconsider certain aspects of our understanding.

Supermassive black holes, which reside at the centers of galaxies, are significantly larger than their stellar-mass counterparts. The black hole in the Milky Way, known as Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), has a mass equivalent to 4.3 million suns, while the heaviest known black hole, TON 618, weighs a staggering 66 billion solar masses.

Though it remains a mystery how these massive entities formed, one prevailing idea is that stellar-mass black holes merged to create them. However, the age of the Universe poses a challenge, as it seems unlikely that there has been sufficient time for enough mergers to explain the observed distribution of supermassive black holes.

Enter the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), capable of capturing images of ancient galaxies that existed hundreds of millions of years after the Universe’s birth. By combining JWST observations with data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory, astronomers identified a distant galaxy hosting a supermassive black hole. This black hole’s mass was found to be comparable to the total mass of the galaxy’s stars, a surprising revelation considering the supermassive black hole in the Milky Way accounts for only 0.1% of its galaxy’s mass.

This discovery challenges the notion that these ancient supermassive black holes formed through stellar-mass black hole mergers. Instead, simulations suggest that large clouds of gas collapsed directly into these massive black holes early in the Universe’s history, with subsequent mergers and gas absorption leading to their supermassive size.

While this finding represents a single example, it is anticipated that more ancient galaxies hosting supermassive black holes will be found as JWST continues its operations. Collecting data like the one reported in this study will allow scientists to better understand the processes occurring during the Universe’s infancy.

Numerous questions arise from these findings, such as whether supermassive black holes or galaxies formed first, and how the inflow of gas into early black holes affected star and galaxy formation. Additionally, the role of dark matter in this intricate process remains to be explored. As researchers continue to unveil the answers to these queries, our understanding of the evolution of the cosmos will grow ever more precise.