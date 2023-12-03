New Film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ Explores the Impact of Social Media on Relationships

Indian actress Ananya Panday recently visited Deadline’s Red Sea Studio to discuss her upcoming film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. Set to release on Netflix on December 26, the movie is a coming-of-age Hindi-language project that delves into the intertwined lives of three best friends and their experiences with social media.

Describing the film as a “coming-of-digital-age” story, Panday explained that it explores how young people navigate relationships in the era of social media. The character she portrays goes through heartbreak early on and seeks validation through social media, a theme that she deeply relates to.

The pitfalls of social media and its impact on mental health is a topic that Panday is passionate about. She shared her thoughts on the negative effects of cyberbullying and discussed her own initiative called So Positive. Aimed at raising awareness on social media bullying, So Positive focuses on the positive aspects of the platform and provides guidance on dealing with online harassment.

As technology continues to shape our interactions and relationships, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ offers a timely exploration of the challenges and changes brought about social media. The film sheds light on how people of this generation find solace, validation, and even heartache through online interactions.

With its unique perspective on the impact of social media on relationships, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ promises to captivate audiences while sparking important conversations about the role of technology in our lives.

