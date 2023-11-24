Why Ananya Panday Advocates for Taking Breaks from Social Media

In a recent interview with Elle India, actor Ananya Panday shared her insights on how social media can have a negative impact on a person’s life. Panday, who believes that growing up without phones made her childhood easier, acknowledged the challenges faced teenagers today who seek validation through social media platforms.

The young actress has devised her own strategy to maintain a healthy online presence. She explained, “I have started muting and unfollowing pages that make me feel anxious, sad, or unhappy in any way—I have grown quite ruthless.” By doing so, Panday is actively eliminating negative influences from her digital space, which helps her maintain a positive state of mind.

Furthermore, Panday emphasized the importance of spending time alone to find inner peace amidst the constant noise of opinions and advice. She stated, “Spending time alone helps me because I’m constantly surrounded people, advice, and opinions. There’s a lot of background noise, so spending time myself and listening to my own voice is what calms me down.”

While Ananya Panday is well-known for her active presence on social media, she uses platforms like Instagram to keep her fans updated on her personal and professional life. Recently, there have been rumors about her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, although neither of them has confirmed or denied the reports. Panday was also seen in the web series Night Manager, which is headlined Aditya.

As for her upcoming projects, Panday will be seen in the film “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She is also set to star in an untitled cybercrime-thriller film directed Vikramaditya Motwane.

In conclusion, Ananya Panday’s perspective on social media sheds light on the need to prioritize mental well-being in the digital age. By actively curating her online experience and taking time for self-reflection, Panday sets an example for maintaining a healthy relationship with social media.

