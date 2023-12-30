Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Relationship: Setting the Record Straight

After months of speculation surrounding their alleged romance, it’s time to set the record straight on the relationship status of Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. While the two have been frequently spotted together and their vacation pictures have set tongues wagging, neither party has confirmed anything.

In a recent interview with India Today, Ananya Panday spoke candidly about her approach to relationships and social media. She expressed her dislike for the term “situationships” and made it clear that she doesn’t talk about her personal life on social media platforms. Ananya also emphasized that she would feel possessive if her partner liked another girl’s suggestive pictures on social media.

Furthermore, the actress addressed the topic of creating fake Instagram accounts to stalk exes or fellow celebrities, stating that she doesn’t engage in such behavior and already has her own account for that purpose. This statement sheds light on Ananya’s preference for transparency and authenticity when it comes to her online presence.

While their rumored relationship has created a buzz, Ananya and Aditya continue to keep a tight lid on their personal lives. Recently, the two were spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading out for a New Year getaway. They both sported stylish checked blazers and seemed in high spirits as they left the city.

As for their professional endeavors, Ananya Panday can currently be seen in the Netflix film “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Kalki Koechlin. The movie explores the challenges faced three best friends in navigating their online identities and true selves. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur impressed fans with his performance in the series “The Night Manager” alongside Anil Kapoor.

While fans may continue to speculate about Ananya and Aditya’s alleged romance, it’s important to respect their privacy and wait for any official confirmation. Until then, we can only appreciate their on-screen talents and wish them success in their respective careers.