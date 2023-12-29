Ananya Panday Opens Up About Modern Relationships: No “Situationships” or Fake Accounts

Summary: Ananya Panday, known for her recent release ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, discusses her views on modern relationships during a candid conversation. The actress expresses her disdain for “situationships” and reveals that she is not on a dating app or inclined to share details about her relationships on social media. Furthermore, Ananya dismisses the idea of creating a fake Instagram account, assuring that her own account is sufficient for keeping up with her exes and contemporaries.

In a recent interview with India Today, Ananya Panday discusses her take on modern relationships and what she dislikes about them. The young actress exclaims, “I hate situationships. I don’t like that term only.” She makes it clear that she is not a fan of the ambiguity and lack of commitment often associated with situationships. Ananya emphasizes that she is not interested in pretending to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.

While Ananya has neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapoor, fans have speculated about the nature of their connection. Despite being seen together at various public events and gatherings, Ananya has not openly acknowledged their relationship. Her recent statement implies that fans should not expect her to post anything about her relationship online, further adding to the mystery.

When it comes to social media behavior, Ananya admits that she would get possessive if her partner were to like someone else’s provocative pictures. However, she firmly states that she would not resort to creating a “finsta” or fake Instagram account to stalk or investigate. Ananya believes that she has no need for such measures, as her own Instagram account suffices for keeping an eye on her exes or peers.

Additionally, Ananya discloses that she is not the type to slide into someone’s DMs. While social media has become a popular platform for connecting and interacting with others, Ananya prefers to maintain a certain level of distance and privacy.

In conclusion, Ananya Panday provides insights into her perspective on modern relationships. She dislikes situationships, avoids discussing her personal life on social media, and believes that fake Instagram accounts are unnecessary. Whether her own relationship status will ever be confirmed remains a question mark for fans and followers alike.