Ananya Birla Reveals Her Father’s Secret Instagram Account: A Surprising Window into Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Creative Side

Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla has recently unveiled a surprising tidbit about her father, Kumar Mangalam Birla, during the Moneycontrol Creator Economy Summit. It turns out that the billionaire business leader is not immune to the allure of social media, as he secretly maintains an Instagram account. However, his interest in the platform is not limited to monitoring his children, as Ananya had previously disclosed in 2019. Instead, Kumar Mangalam Birla actively engages with the platform’s Reels feature, much like any enthusiastic user.

While Ananya was forthcoming about her father’s clandestine account, the specific details remain shrouded in mystery. Even she does not possess the knowledge of the account’s handle, suggesting that Kumar Mangalam Birla has intentionally kept it concealed. According to Ananya, her father likely anticipates their curiosity and the potential difficulty they may face in maintaining their silence.

Apart from this revelation, Ananya Birla also shed light on her father’s other creative endeavors. In addition to Instagram, Kumar Mangalam Birla also finds inspiration on Pinterest, further showcasing his appreciation for design and art. His artistic inclinations are not surprising, given his involvement in Grasim Industries, a flagship entity of the Aditya Birla Group, where he serves as the chairman.

Ananya Birla, at the young age of 29, has carved her own path of success as both a platinum-selling artist and an accomplished entrepreneur. In addition to her musical prowess, she is the founder of Ikai Asai, an innovative home decor brand known for its design-driven approach. Furthermore, she is a passionate advocate for mental health, leading the organization Mpower, which aims to foster conversations surrounding mental well-being in India.

As this fascinating revelation about Kumar Mangalam Birla’s secret Instagram account highlights, even the most accomplished individuals find solace and inspiration in the online world. It serves as a reminder that technology and social media have become bastions of creativity and connection, transcending age and status.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What did Ananya Birla reveal about her father’s Instagram account?

Ananya Birla disclosed that her father, Kumar Mangalam Birla, has a secret Instagram account that he uses to scroll through Reels.

2. Why has Kumar Mangalam Birla kept his Instagram account a secret?

According to Ananya Birla, her father wants to avoid his children inadvertently revealing the account and facing difficulties in keeping it under wraps.

3. Besides Instagram, does Kumar Mangalam Birla use any other social media platform?

Yes, Kumar Mangalam Birla also finds inspiration from Pinterest, a platform that caters to design and art enthusiasts.

4. What are some of Ananya Birla’s notable achievements?

Ananya Birla is a successful singer-songwriter, a platinum-selling artist, and the founder of Ikai Asai, a design-led home decor brand. She also spearheads Mpower, an organization advocating for mental health awareness in India.