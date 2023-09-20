Pinterest Expects Accelerated Revenue Growth, Announces Stock Buyback Program

Tanya King

Shares of Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) are trading 4.6% higher in premarket trading following the company’s positive revenue update at its first investor day. Pinterest stated that it expects its revenue growth to accelerate after a slowdown in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, the company’s board has approved a stock buyback program of up to $1 billion of common stock.

Following this announcement, analysts have responded with upgrades and raised price targets. D.A. Davidson and Citigroup both upgraded PINS to a “buy” rating, with revised price targets of $35 and $36, respectively. While Wells Fargo reduced its price target $1 to $35, Rosenblatt and J.P. Morgan Securities raised their price objectives.

Furthermore, there is potential for more upgrades to come. Currently, 10 out of 21 covering brokerages have rated Pinterest stock as a “strong buy,” with no “sell” recommendations.

In addition to analyst upgrades, the unwinding of options traders’ pessimism could provide further positive momentum. The put/call volume ratio for Pinterest stock’s 50-day average ranks higher than 88% of readings from the past year. Correspondingly, the security’s put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.84 is in the highest annual percentile.

If the premarket gains hold, PINS is expected to regain support from its 40-day moving average. Furthermore, it could add to its 8% year-to-date lead.

