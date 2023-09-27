Analyst Upgrades Price Target for Meta Platforms, Indicating Positive Trajectory

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris has expressed his optimistic outlook on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), maintaining a Buy rating and increasing the price target to $380. This positive sentiment aligns with other analysts who have also revised their price targets upwards, suggesting a positive trajectory for the company.

As of September 22, 2023, Meta Platforms has received a consensus rating of Buy from analysts, with an average price target of $285.86 and a high estimate of $410.00.

The updated price target reflects the analysts’ confidence in Meta Platforms’ future growth prospects. It implies a potential increase in the company’s stock price, as it is currently trading at $300.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, is a technology company that operates various social media platforms. The company’s platforms include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Meta Platforms is known for its large user base and dominant position in the social media industry.

The positive sentiment from analysts and the increase in price target suggest that Meta Platforms is on a positive trajectory. Analysts foresee continued growth and potential upside for the company, which has benefited from its strong user engagement and advertising revenue.

It is important to note that analyst opinions are subjective and based on their own analysis and projections. Investors should consider multiple sources of information and conduct their own research before making investment decisions.

