BNP Paribas Exane Upgrades Universal Music Group Stock to “Neutral” as AI Threats Diminish

BNP Paribas Exane, a reputable financial analyst, has been closely monitoring Universal Music Group (UMG) for several years, focusing on its streaming growth and its transition into a publicly-traded company. In April 2021, BNP PE’s Managing Director of Media & Internet, William Packer, expressed concerns about UMG’s future. He highlighted the potential threat of generative AI, where machines could create vast amounts of music that could flood streaming platforms. Packer also raised concerns about TikTok’s impact on industry growth.

As a result of these concerns, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded UMG’s stock in April. However, several significant events have occurred since then that have shifted the outlook for UMG. For instance, UMG partnered with Deezer to introduce an “artist-centric” streaming royalty model that aims to boost artists’ earnings and reduce the power of non-music content. The royalty model is currently rolling out in France and will expand globally. Additionally, UMG joined forces with YouTube to develop generative AI music tools.

Furthermore, TikTok launched its TikTok Music service and secured a groundbreaking licensing agreement with Warner Music Group. Spotify and Deezer also made pricing adjustments. In light of these developments, UMG’s stock price has reached its highest point in almost two years.

In response to these positive changes, BNP Paribas Exane has upgraded UMG’s stock from “underperform” to “neutral.” Packer acknowledges the progress UMG has made with the “artist-centric” model and praises the cooperation between UMG, streaming platforms, and smaller music content owners. He also expects UK and EU to implement favorable LLM training data copyright protections, which will benefit UMG.

Although Packer does not view the “artist-centric” model as a complete solution to UMG’s market share challenges, he believes it improves the narrative and reduces the risks associated with generative AI music. Packer also anticipates UMG and TikTok signing a new licensing deal in the coming months.

Other analysts, such as Richard Eary at UBS, Daniel Kerven at JP Morgan, Michael Morris at Guggenheim, Lisa Yang at Goldman Sachs, and Ed Young from Morgan Stanley, continue to rate UMG’s stock as a “Buy.”

Sources: Music Business Worldwide

Definitions:

– BNP Paribas Exane: A financial services company that provides research and analysis on various industries, including media and the internet.

– Universal Music Group (UMG): One of the world’s largest music companies, owning a vast catalog of recorded music and representing numerous popular artists.

– Generative AI: Artificial intelligence technology that can autonomously create new and original content, such as music.

– TikTok: A social media platform known for short-form videos, including music-related content.

– Royalty model: A system for distributing revenue to artists and rights holders based on the usage and popularity of their music.

– DSPs (Digital Service Providers): Platforms that offer music streaming and distribution services, such as Spotify and Deezer.