Disney Could Be the Only Credible Challenger to Netflix in Streaming

Disney has the potential to dethrone Netflix as the number one streaming platform in the future, says Laurent Yoon, an analyst at Bernstein. Yoon believes that Disney, with its potential complete control of Hulu, is the “only credible challenger to Netflix.” Bernstein has given Disney’s stock a target price of $103, indicating a 29% growth. Yoon believes that the decline of linear TV and the transition to streaming are undeniable trends in the industry.

Yoon predicts that streaming revenue will surpass linear revenue for Disney in 2024, making Disney the undisputed number two subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) provider. Yoon also highlights the importance of Disney gaining full control of Hulu, stating that it would benefit Disney. He notes that the resolution of the deal with Comcast would likely have a positive impact on Disney’s stock.

Yoon is optimistic about Disney’s future, stating that future growth and profitability depend on outpacing linear decline with direct-to-consumer (DTC) growth and achieving scale for profitability. He also believes that the industry structure is unsustainable and that consolidation will persist.

Yoon points out that cable growth is over, and pricing and packaging drive value. However, he acknowledges that intense competition can challenge lofty pricing assumptions. Nevertheless, Yoon believes that there is ample cash flow to keep Disney’s stock interesting.

While Netflix currently holds the top spot in streaming, Yoon forecasts a downward trend of 1% for its stock. This opens an opportunity for Disney to make its move. Yoon notes that Netflix is a dominant SVOD leader, but being labeled as a utility poses challenges for a maturing company in finding growth opportunities.

In conclusion, the battle for the top spot in streaming is still ongoing, with Netflix holding a solid first position. Disney has the potential to challenge Netflix, but it also faces challenges as it undergoes changes in its business model. Only time will tell who emerges on top in the streaming wars.

Note: Source article has been paraphrased and condensed. No original quotes have been used.

Sources:

– Source article: DAPS MAGIC

– Analyst: Laurent Yoon, Bernstein