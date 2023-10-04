Analysts’ Recommendations: Key Changes in North America and UK Stocks

In this daily report, analysts provide their updated recommendations and target prices for various companies in North America and the UK. The list includes companies that have recently experienced changes in opinion or price targets, as well as new coverage. These recommendations can provide valuable insights into stock movements and market sentiment towards a specific company.

Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation for Aston Martin but has reduced the target price from GBX 424 to GBX 417. RBC Capital also maintains its outperform rating for Biogen Inc., but has revised the target price from USD 357 to USD 351.

Canaccord Genuity has downgraded Boohoo Group Plc from hold to sell and reduced the price target from GBX 47 to GBX 18.50. Numis has downgraded BT Group Plc from sell to hold and set a target price of GBX 105.

BNP Paribas Exane maintains a neutral recommendation for Burberry Group, but has reduced the target price from GBX 2360 to GBX 2260. Barclays, on the other hand, maintains its overweight recommendation for Canadian Pacific but has lowered the target price from CAD 120 to CAD 115.

Other notable changes include Raymond James maintaining its strong buy recommendation for CBRE Group Inc-A but reducing the target price from USD 100 to USD 95, as well as Citi maintaining its buy recommendation for Delta Air Li but lowering the target price from USD 64 to USD 56.

It’s important to note that these recommendations and target prices are subject to change as the market evolves throughout the trading session.

Sources: [Source Name], [Source Name], [Source Name], [Source Name], [Source Name], [Source Name], [Source Name], [Source Name]