New Analyst Recommendations for North American and UK Companies

Summary: Analysts have recently provided their recommendations for several North American and UK companies. While some recommendations have been upgraded or downgraded, others have seen changes in price targets. This information provides valuable insights into the market sentiment towards these companies and can affect stock movements.

3i Group Plc: RBC Capital has initiated an Outperform recommendation for 3i Group Plc with a target price of GBP 25.50.

Autozone, Inc.: Raymond James has upgraded Autozone, Inc. from outperform to strong buy, raising the price target from USD 2850 to USD 3100.

British American Tobacco P.L.C.: Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited maintains its buy recommendation for British American Tobacco P.L.C., though the price target has been reduced from GBX 4700 to GBX 4300.

Builders Firstsource, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. has upgraded Builders Firstsource, Inc. from neutral to buy, with a price target increase from USD 128 to USD 177.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc: ING Bank maintains its buy recommendation for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc and raises the target price from 62.22 to EUR 76.22.

Coinbase Global, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation for Coinbase Global, Inc. and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 123.

Devon Energy Corporation: JP Morgan has upgraded Devon Energy Corporation from neutral to overweight, with a target price increase from USD 57 to USD 58.

Dollar General Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation for Dollar General Corporation, and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 122.

Eog Resources, Inc.: JP Morgan has downgraded Eog Resources, Inc. from overweight to neutral, lowering the target price from USD 156 to USD 150.

Essex Property Trust, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation for Essex Property Trust, Inc., with a price target reduction from USD 268 to USD 237.

Ferguson Plc: Baird maintains its outperform rating for Ferguson Plc and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 200.

Fleetcor Technologies, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation for Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. and raises the target price from USD 275 to USD 290.

Kinder Morgan, Inc.: Morningstar has upgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc. from hold to buy, with a price target increase from USD 17.50 to USD 20.

Masco Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation for Masco Corporation and raises the target price from USD 58 to USD 70.

Melrose Industries Plc: BNP Paribas Exane has downgraded Melrose Industries Plc from outperform to neutral, with a target price of GBX 540.

Meta Platforms, Inc.: Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. has initiated an overweight recommendation for Meta Platforms, Inc. with a target price of USD 447.76.

Mongodb, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating for Mongodb, Inc. and raises the target price from USD 430 to USD 450.

Ocado Group Plc: JP Morgan has upgraded Ocado Group Plc from underweight to neutral, with a price target increase from GBP 4 to GBP 6.

Paccar, Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane maintains a neutral recommendation for Paccar, Inc., with a price target increase from USD 78 to USD 90.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 330.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and reduces the target price from USD 264 to USD 253.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating for Rockwell Automation, Inc. and reduces the target price from USD 330 to USD 308.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its underperform recommendation for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc and reduces the target price from GBP 9250 to GBX 8250.

