Streaming Giants Disney+, Paramount+, Max, and Peacock Poised for Profitability

According to a recent study Ampere, subscription streaming video services Disney+, Paramount+, Max, and Peacock are expected to reach profitability within the next 18 months. This marks a significant milestone for these studio-backed platforms, as market pioneer Netflix has already achieved profitability over a decade ago, with its last quarterly loss occurring back in Q1 2012.

As we head into 2024, Netflix is continuing to thrive in the streaming market implementing various strategies. The company has managed to strike a balance between market saturation, careful content spending, and gaining incremental subscribers through shared account options, which has helped reduce churn.

Renowned media analyst Michael Pachter, who was once bearish on Netflix, has now changed his tune. In a recent note, Pachter praised Netflix’s global content strategy, stating that it allows the company to manage costs while generating increasing profitability. He also highlighted that Netflix’s crack down on password sharing, as well as the upcoming introduction of an ad-supported tier, will further boost cash generation.

Pachter predicts that Netflix will add 25.2 million global subscribers in 2023, with 1.5 million of those coming from North America in the fourth quarter of the year. However, he expects the growth rate to decline slightly in the coming years, with an estimated 19.3 net additions annually through 2025.

Supported a proprietary consumer survey, Pachter found that only 2% of premium tier subscribers plan to cancel their Netflix service in the next three months. Additionally, 5% of current subscribers on premium plans intend to switch to the lower-cost ad-supported tier during the same period. Overall, only 3% of current Netflix subscribers are planning to cancel their subscriptions in the next three months.

The survey also revealed that 29% of respondents who had previously canceled their service have expressed a definite intention to re-start their Netflix subscriptions. Furthermore, 8% of former Netflix subscribers who had not used the service in the last three months are planning to re-subscribe in the next 90 days.

This data suggests that Netflix’s seasonal churn patterns are aligned with industry norms, and there is a strong likelihood that those who recently canceled their subscriptions will return in the near future. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Netflix maintains its position in the market while facing increased competition from other streaming giants.