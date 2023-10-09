Netflix Subscriber Growth Driven Crackdown on Password Sharing

According to Wedbush Securities media analyst Michael Pachter, Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing is leading to increased subscriber growth. Netflix implemented measures in May to stop users from sharing their passwords with non-paying individuals, unless they agreed to pay an additional monthly fee for each user.

A survey commissioned Pachter consisting of 1,000 respondents revealed that approximately 10% of those impacted the crackdown chose to pay more for the extra-member feature. This has resulted in higher average revenue per user (ARPU) for Netflix. Another 10% of former account-sharers decided to sign up for their own accounts in response to being kicked off from shared accounts.

Pachter also noted that the percentage of subscribers on the lower-priced ad-supported tier remained consistent in the third quarter, but is expected to increase in Q4 and beyond. Furthermore, the password-sharing crackdown is anticipated to positively impact ARPU as families and close friends opt to pay the additional subscription fee.

Wedbush Securities estimates Netflix’s Q3 revenue to be over $8.52 billion, slightly below the industry consensus of $8.532 billion and in line with Netflix’s own guidance. The revenue projections are based partly on expected net paid subscriber growth of 5.5 million subscribers, including 1.25 million new North American subscribers. This is slightly lower than the guidance of approximately 5.892 million subscribers and industry consensus of around 6 million net subscribers.

Pachter expressed confidence in Netflix’s position in the evolving streaming landscape and suggested that the company should be valued as an immensely profitable, slow-growth company. Netflix will be reporting its third-quarter fiscal results on October 18 after the market closes.

