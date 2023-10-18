Financial Firms May Have to Screen Video Calls for Rule-Breaking

Financial firms are facing the possibility of increased regulatory scrutiny as concerns grow about compliance breaches during video calls. While there has already been a crackdown on unauthorised text messages sent through platforms like WhatsApp, the focus may now shift to video calls.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been leading the charge in investigating business-related text messages sent over unauthorised platforms. However, there are concerns that the SEC may expand its recording requirements to include video calls as well.

To address these concerns, finance firms are enlisting the help of technology specialists, law firms, and risk consultants to monitor and retain video calls as required. The aim is to meet record-keeping requirements and mitigate the risks associated with the potential sharing of non-public information during these calls.

The move comes as regulators in the US and UK are making efforts to enhance protections for individual investors, who are increasingly investing their wealth in financial markets. The rise of meme stocks has highlighted the need for better safeguards.

Video calls are currently subject to little or no formal record-keeping obligations, as they are seen as proxies for face-to-face meetings. However, legal experts predict that regulators will begin assessing compliance failures that may occur during video calls.

In response to these concerns, at least two major global banks are now recording Zoom calls, with one bank recording calls undertaken specific staff and the other recording all calls. However, it is unclear whether these initiatives were prompted regulatory requests.

The US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) already requires certain firms to comply with the ‘FINRA Taping Rule 3170’, which mandates the tape-recording of all telephone conversations between registered persons and customers for at least three years. It is uncertain whether this rule extends to video calls.

Video calls present unique risks, as the current technology used to screen these calls is not widely adopted. Visual exchanges of non-public information may occur, but audio recordings would not capture them. Moreover, the use of chat functions and emoji-style reactions on video call platforms can allow for communication without triggering detection surveillance applications.

The SEC has already imposed over $2 billion in fines for communication compliance missteps and is expected to settle a probe into investment advisor breaches soon. The collection of thousands of staff messages from major investment companies is expected to generate a wealth of data for further investigations.

