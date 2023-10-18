Financial Firms Consider Screening Video Calls Amid Regulatory Concerns

Financial firms are increasingly turning to technology specialists, law firms, and risk consultants to screen and retain video calls made their staff, as they anticipate potential regulatory scrutiny of such calls for compliance breaches. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has so far focused on monitoring unauthorized text messages sent employees on platforms like WhatsApp. However, there are concerns that the SEC may expand its recording requirements to include video calls, prompting firms to take precautions.

The SEC has not commented on these concerns, but individuals familiar with U.S. investor probes have expressed worries about the expansion of recording requirements to platforms like Zoom. To comply with record-keeping regulations and mitigate risks, financial firms are taking steps to monitor and retain video calls, as there is a concern that they may be used to share non-public information improperly.

The enforcement actions come at a time when regulators in the U.S. and UK are making efforts to enhance investor protections, particularly for individual investors who are increasingly participating in financial markets. While video calls are currently subject to minimal record-keeping and compliance obligations, legal experts believe it is likely that regulators will begin to assess compliance failures in the context of video calls.

Financial firms realize that the way they operate has changed dramatically in a short period of time and need to ensure that they are adapting to the new risks this brings. Some major global banks are already recording Zoom calls, with one bank recording calls made specific staff members, including traders, and the other recording all calls for evaluation.

The SEC has already imposed billions of dollars in fines for communication compliance breaches and is close to resolving a large probe into breaches among investment advisors. As financial firms become more aware of the importance of compliance in video calls, they are taking steps to protect themselves against potential regulatory action.

Sources: Reuters