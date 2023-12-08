Cleveland and Cincinnati Ranked Among Least Safe Cities in the U.S.

According to a recent analysis, Cleveland and Cincinnati have been identified as two of the least safe cities in the United States. The study Scholaroo, a website that assists college students with scholarships, analyzed crime and safety indicators per capita to determine the rankings.

With a surge in violence throughout 2023, it comes as no surprise that Cleveland is currently facing a significant challenge in maintaining safety within the city. In fact, Cleveland is projected to approach its record of 195 homicides in a year, a record that was set four decades ago. As a result, Cleveland ranks at No. 142 out of 150 cities, while Cincinnati trails closely behind at No. 147.

When it comes to specific crime rates, both Cleveland and Cincinnati fared poorly. They finished in the bottom five for the highest rates of robbery, with Cincinnati earning the second to last spot for the highest rate of house burglaries. Furthermore, Cincinnati ranked last for larceny and theft.

On the other end of the spectrum, St. Paul, Minnesota was identified as the safest large city in the U.S. according to the analysis. This provides a stark contrast to the situation in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

It is important to note that Scholaroo’s study took various metrics into account, including the number of police officers, murder rate, robberies, assaults, and shootings, which were each assigned a ranking on a 100-point scale. These scores were then utilized to rank the cities accordingly.

While Cleveland and Cincinnati may struggle with safety concerns, it is crucial for local authorities and community leaders to prioritize and implement effective measures to combat crime and create a safer environment for residents in these cities.