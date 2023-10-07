The Impact of Movie Uploads on TikTok: Residuals and Compensation

The recent upload of the movie “Mean Girls” on TikTok Paramount Pictures has sparked a conversation about how residuals are paid out to actors and writers in the age of social media. While TikTok has long been populated fans uploading clips of their favorite films and TV shows, the difference this time is that it was the copyright holder, Paramount Pictures, who uploaded the full-feature film. This move, intended for “Mean Girls Day,” raised questions about copyright violation but also highlighted the need for a discussion about compensation.

The issue of compensation for studio-sanctioned promotional material is not new. During the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, one of the concerns raised was the lack of compensation for such content. Writers and producers of shows like “The Office” revealed that they had written and produced webisodes that were used as promotional material on NBC.com, but they were not fairly compensated for their work.

The limited-time upload of “Mean Girls” on TikTok can be seen as a promotional effort for the film. However, it is essential to recognize that this promotion still requires work from actors and writers, which should be fairly compensated. Paramount Pictures has stated that talent would be paid residuals according to the applicable collective bargaining agreement for this use of the film on TikTok. The recent residual payout agreement between the WGA and the studios could potentially address this issue.

Nevertheless, the upload of movies on platforms like TikTok highlights the need for Hollywood unions to consider the impact of new technology and trends on compensation. As technology continues to evolve, those who own popular films and TV shows will find new ways to monetize their content. This ongoing struggle for fair compensation requires ongoing discussion, demands, and labor actions to ensure that writers, directors, and actors receive proper compensation for their work.

In conclusion, the upload of “Mean Girls” on TikTok raises important questions about residuals and compensation. While the recent residual payout agreement between the WGA and the studios may provide some solutions, the conversation about fair compensation in the digital age of social media and new technology is far from over.

Sources:

– Source Article: Bloomberg Opinion Jason Bailey

– “Mean Girls” film, Paramount Pictures

– 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike