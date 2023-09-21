TikTok: The New Frontier of Entertainment Piracy

TikTok has emerged as a platform where some users are engaging in entertainment piracy slicing films and TV shows into multiple segments and sharing them with the public. These segments are often difficult to track down, making it a challenge for viewers to piece them together in the correct order. Furthermore, important sections of the content may be missing, and the climactic action sequences may not be available. Although some individuals enjoy the treasure-hunt aspect of finding the content and engaging with others through comments and critiques, the pirates themselves are unlikely to generate significant monetary gains through sponsorships or advertising.

While the actions of these pirates clearly infringe upon copyrights, they do not face the same level of legal consequences as previous generations of pirates. Unlike physical media such as videotapes and DVDs or ripped files, snippets on TikTok are not seen as a significant threat to the entertainment industry.

Platforms like TikTok and YouTube take some measures to prevent copyright violations, but they are protected the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. This leaves it up to Hollywood studios and TV production companies to pursue legal action against the pirates. The Motion Picture Association primarily focuses on combating commercial piracy and cannot devote substantial resources to address this type of infringement.

Rather than fighting against the platform, many creators are embracing TikTok as a means to reach a broader audience. Streaming services like Peacock have made select episodes of their series available to watch for free on TikTok and YouTube, capitalizing on the platform’s popularity and potential to generate awareness and buzz for their content.

In conclusion, while TikTok has become a platform for entertainment piracy, the fragmented nature of the content and the limitations imposed copyright protection make it unlikely that this form of viewing will gain widespread popularity. Hollywood studios and TV production companies continue to face challenges in combating piracy, but they are also beginning to see the potential benefits of leveraging TikTok as a promotional tool.