Ana Navarro Gets Candid about Her Adoration for Maluma

Ana Navarro, the 51-year-old View panelist, recently took to Instagram to express her deep admiration for reggaeton artist Maluma. In a candid post, Navarro described her experience at his concert in Miami, admitting that she was so captivated him that she couldn’t help but drool. The adoration didn’t stop there – Navarro even joked about wanting to breastfeed the 29-year-old singer, given his youthful charm.

While her comments gained a lot of attention, they also garnered mixed reactions from fans and followers. Some applauded Navarro’s humor and candor, expressing their enjoyment of her lightheartedness. However, others criticized her for her vulgarity and perceived lack of decorum. Holly Robinson-Peete, an actress, humorously questioned the mental image that Navarro’s caption conjured, to which Navarro responded in kind.

Aside from her infatuation with Maluma, Navarro also mentioned her admiration for Sting, whom she saw perform at the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball. Navarro expressed her awe at Sting’s captivating stage presence and described him as the sexiest 72-year-old she had ever seen.

Navarro’s Instagram post showcased her unabashed love for music and her willingness to share her thoughts and experiences with her followers. While her comments may have been polarizing, they certainly got people talking and demonstrated her unique sense of humor.

