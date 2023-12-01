Ana Mena Teases New Album: A Blend of Emotional Tracks and Italian Influences

Spanish-Italian singer Ana Mena has had an outstanding year in 2023, with numerous achievements and accolades under her belt. From the release of her album Bellodrama to embarking on a successful tour and winning the prestigious Best Artist of the Year award at Los40 Music Awards Santander, Mena has undoubtedly made her mark on the music industry.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ana Mena has also graced the covers of top magazines and even launched her own documentary, Count Down with Ana Mena: El Camino de Bellodrama. Despite all of her achievements, Mena remains dedicated to her craft and recently offered fans a glimpse into her daily life through her secondary Instagram account, @ladivadoliente.

While being bombarded with questions about her upcoming album during interviews, Mena had remained tight-lipped, prioritizing the promotion of her latest single, “Madrid City”. However, during a recent visit to a recording studio in Milan, Mena provided a tantalizing update. She shared photos and videos without sound, showcasing her work on new tracks for her next album.

Taking to Instagram stories, Mena revealed song titles such as “You have no idea” and “Depressive mood ON, sorry but now I want a crybaby record.” The artist’s posts hinted at an album that will feature a mix of 80s Italian music, pop, and dance-infused melodies, alongside heartfelt ballads that will tug at listeners’ emotions.

Mena even treated her followers to a snippet of an Italian song that she composed in the studio. This raises speculation about whether she is working on an album primarily in the Italian language, as she had promised her Italian fans last year, or if this is her creative process for composing new music. Notably, her previous album, Bellodrama, was a collaborative effort between Spain and Italy.

While fans eagerly await more details about Mena’s forthcoming album, one thing is certain: Ana Mena never fails to deliver high-quality hits. With her unique blend of emotional lyrics and Italian influences, her next album is expected to be no different. Stay tuned for more updates, and get ready to indulge in the new musical offerings that 2024 brings.

