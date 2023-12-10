Former Seven Hills Country Club to be Auctioned with Potential for Repurposing

The dormant former Seven Hills Country Club in Lake Township, Ohio, is set to be auctioned in a two-day sale, with Kaufman Realty & Auctions overseeing the process. The auction will begin on December 15th, offering the 160-acre property, including buildings and a house. The following day, there will be a separate sale for the golf course maintenance and restaurant equipment.

While some individuals express a desire for the property to remain a golf course, the fate of Seven Hills CC will ultimately depend on the buyers. The sale will allow potential bidders to choose whether they want to purchase pieces of the property or the entire package. The auctioneer, Jr. Miller, emphasizes that it will be up to the buyers to determine the future of the property.

The former Seven Hills Country Club, built in 1968, was once renowned as a premier public course in the region. Its previous owners, the Gran family, sold the property and adjacent houses in 2020 for $2.7 million. The course closed for the past season, after remaining open for most of 2022.

The auction will include unpublicized reserve prices, providing a minimum amount that the owners must receive for the sales to be finalized. This ensures a fair and reasonable process for all parties involved.

Notably, the entire Seven Hills complex is zoned for low-density residential use, which means there is potential for housing development on the property. However, any plans for development other than a golf course would require approval from the Stark County Regional Planning Commission.

Interested buyers will have the opportunity to attend an open house on Monday before the auctions take place on December 15th and 16th. The auctions will be conducted both online and in person, with only the equipment sales on December 16th being in-person only initially, followed online access later in the day for a select number of larger equipment items.

In conclusion, the upcoming auction of the former Seven Hills Country Club presents an opportunity for potential buyers to revitalize the property in various ways, whether as a golf course, for residential development, or even possibly a mix of both. The outcome will depend on the buyers’ preferences and intentions for the property.