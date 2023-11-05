Discovering the Hidden Nighttime Wildlife in the Japanese Countryside

Living in the Japanese countryside has uncovered a hidden world of nature that we never could have imagined. When we purchased our house for an incredibly low price, little did we know that it was going to reveal itself to us in the most surprising ways. One of the first things we did was set up a trail cam, expecting to capture some paranormal activity, but instead, we were delighted to discover the nocturnal adventures of various creatures.

Our trail cam footage astounded us when it captured the graceful presence of a wild deer visiting our property. This magnificent male deer possessed remarkably large antlers, unlike anything we had ever seen before. The antlers were so majestic that they appeared to belong to a mythical creature from an anime film. We couldn’t help but think of the mystical deer god from the world of Princess Mononoke.

As we observed the footage, we noticed that the deer would occasionally pause and gaze into our house. While we initially wondered if it was attracted to our dwelling, we realized that it was more likely captivated its own reflection in the glass. Nevertheless, the sight of this awe-inspiring creature outside our window was enough to make our hearts skip a beat.

To our surprise, the deer became a regular visitor. The trail cam captured its presence on multiple occasions, arriving at various times during the night. From the early hours to late evenings, this majestic creature graced us with its presence. The excitement of these encounters encouraged us to invest in more trail cams, allowing us to discover the diverse wildlife that roams our property at night.

FAQ:

Q: Did the trail cam capture any other wildlife?

A: Yes, the trail cam has captured various other animals visiting the property at night.

Q: Are the antlers of wild deer in Nara cut off?

A: Yes, the antlers of the free-roaming deer in Nara are cut in a traditional ceremony every October to ensure the safety of human visitors.

Q: How much did the house cost in US dollars?

A: The house cost US$9,100, taking into account the exchange rates at the time.

Q: Is it common for wild deer to visit properties in the Japanese countryside?

A: While it may vary, it is not uncommon for wild deer and other wildlife to visit properties in the Japanese countryside, especially during the nighttime hours.