New Netflix Rankings Show Real Steel Continues to Gain Popularity

Netflix subscribers in the US have been increasingly drawn to Hugh Jackman’s 2011 film Real Steel, which has climbed the ranks on the streaming platform’s top 10 films list. Currently holding the eighth spot, the action-packed science fiction movie directed Shawn Levy presents a future where robot competitors have replaced human boxers. Collaborating with his son to construct and train their own robot, Jackman’s captivating performance is complemented the presence of Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly, and Anthony Mackie.

Upon its initial release, Real Steel attracted mixed reviews, with critics and viewers differing in their reception of the film. Rotten Tomatoes reflects this disparity, with a respectable 60% critic score while the audience score has reached 73%, thanks to a surge in positive reviews from Netflix subscribers who have discovered the movie years after its premiere.

Alongside Real Steel, other movies currently dominating Netflix’s top 10 list include Best Christmas Ever and The Killer, both original films, as well as the recently added Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In the realm of television, Netflix’s hit series The Crown remains a viewer favorite, but the new anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been steadily rising in popularity as well.

Despite the attention garnered Real Steel, Hugh Jackman has not slowed down in his career. Recently, the actor teased his involvement in Deadpool 3, where he will reprise his iconic role as Wolverine. Directed Shawn Levy, the upcoming film marks Deadpool’s debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel enthusiasts can also anticipate a plethora of new movies and shows from the studio, including a comprehensive list of upcoming releases and superhero-themed productions.

