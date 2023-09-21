New Rom-Com “Love at First Sight” Becomes Netflix’s Most-Viewed Title

Netflix has a new champion in its lineup of popular shows and movies. The romantic comedy film “Love at First Sight” has surpassed the long-standing favorite “One Piece” as the streaming platform’s most-viewed title of the week. Starring Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson, the movie tells the story of Oliver and Hadley, two strangers who meet and share a connection during a flight from New York to London. However, they are separated in the chaos of Heathrow Airport, leading them on a journey to find each other in the vast city of London.

With its captivating storyline and talented cast, “Love at First Sight” captured the hearts of viewers and garnered a staggering 14.1 million views in just one week, making it the most-watched English-language movie and overall title on Netflix. This achievement is especially impressive considering it exceeded the views of “One Piece,” a popular live-action anime adaptation that continues to dominate the English-language TV show chart.

The success of “Love at First Sight” is evident as it holds a significant lead over its closest competitor, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” which attained 4.3 million views. This romantic comedy has quickly become a fan-favorite, captivating audiences with its heartwarming story and charismatic performances the likes of Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher, and Sally Phillips.

The global top 10 titles on Netflix also feature other popular films such as “The Croods” and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” For those seeking more suggestions for their viewing pleasure, Netflix provides a guide to the best movies available on their platform.

If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming and entertaining romance, “Love at First Sight” is now available to stream on Netflix. Don’t miss out on this captivating story of love and connection that has captured the attention of millions of viewers worldwide.

