Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia, Faces Backlash Over Controversial Social Media Post

Summary: Tony Fernandes, the CEO of AirAsia, is facing criticism after posting a photo of himself shirtless receiving a massage in a meeting room on LinkedIn. The post, which has since been deleted, drew attention and sparked controversy. Fernandes has been known for his bold and larger-than-life personality, having turned AirAsia from a heavily indebted carrier into a leading budget airline in Southeast Asia. However, his recent actions have raised eyebrows and stirred up debate.

Fernandes explained that he was having a particularly stressful week and that the massage was suggested an employee. In response to the backlash, he stated that he did not intend to offend anyone and deleted the post. This incident is not the first time Fernandes has found himself at the center of controversy. In the past, he has made provocative statements and engaged in unconventional activities.

Despite the controversy, Fernandes is recognized for his business acumen, having successfully rebranded AirAsia as a “low fares, no frills” carrier. Additionally, he has ventured into other industries, such as Formula 1 racing and professional football. However, he eventually sold his stake in Queens Park Rangers to focus on AirAsia.

Although AirAsia, like many other airlines, faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is now on the road to recovery as tourism resumes. AirAsia plans to reactivate its entire fleet the end of the year.

Sources:

– Bloomberg