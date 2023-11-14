Breaking Gender Norms in Parenting: Including Fathers in the Conversation

I believe these pieces of advice can have a real impact on our children’s emotional health as they grow. The aim of this approach is to try to help children to understand their emotions and develop healthy coping mechanisms for when they experience negative feelings. Gentle parenting is not a method that seeks to remove boundaries and let children be wild. Rather, the idea is to help children to understand why they can and cannot behave in certain ways, how they impact other people, and how they can cope with challenging situations. It’s tantalizing, the idea that we might be able to help our children to avoid some of the difficulties that we have ourselves faced in our lives.

As any parent knows, parenting styles work best when the primary caregivers are synchronized. However, I have noticed a worrying trend when it comes to gentle parenting and other new techniques. Most of the content on this topic is aimed squarely at one person: the mother. It begs the question, has educating yourself on parenting theory or thinking about how you want to raise a child become just another area where the mother is expected to both do the work and educate her partner too?

The responsibility for the emotional health of our children and the way we approach it is generally a task that is left to the women of the family, reinforcing traditional gender roles. But the way we manage that emotional health is changing, and family dynamics need to change with it. British parents now place less value on obedience as a quality to be valued in their children than they did in the 1990s, emphasizing qualities such as independence, determination, and imagination. However, the majority of the work in exploring these new parenting approaches is still being initiated women and mothers.

To break this pattern, it is essential to include fathers in the conversation. It would be great to see more creators and ‘mum-fluencers’ inviting men into the dialogue, opening up discussions on new parenting techniques that empower fathers to actively participate in shaping their children’s emotional well-being. By involving fathers, we can foster more balanced and equal caregiving dynamics, challenging societal norms and expectations. It’s time for everyone to recognize that parenting is a shared responsibility, and both parents have valuable insights and contributions to make when it comes to raising emotionally healthy children.