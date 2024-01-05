Exploring the Therapeutic Power of Color in Sydney’s Doors

Summary: Amanda Stelcova, a former performing arts teacher, found solace in photographing Sydney’s vibrant doors on Instagram as a means of coping with her chronic depression, migraines, and loneliness. Her Doors of Sydney account now has over 13,000 followers and has become a reason for her to get out of bed each day. Stelcova has recently posted a collage of her favorite doors, attracting thousands of likes and requests for a poster. She plans to sell the posters online and donate all profits to mental health research and support group Black Dog Institute. Stelcova believes that color has healing powers and that documenting the facades of Sydney’s old homes brings joy to her heart. Her Instagram account has also connected her with a community of people who share her passion and has become a lifeline during times when she is too unwell to go out. Stelcova’s story highlights the positive impact that creativity and connection can have on mental health.

In Sydney, one woman has found a unique way to manage her chronic depression, migraines, and loneliness – photographing the bright and beautiful doors that adorn the city’s streets. Amanda Stelcova, a former performing arts teacher, started her Doors of Sydney Instagram account as a personal coping mechanism, but it has since blossomed into a virtual community with over 13,000 followers.

Stelcova describes herself as a “dooraphile,” as doors have always symbolized opportunity to her. For someone suffering from depression, the simple act of getting out of bed and venturing outside can be a monumental task. However, Stelcova’s Instagram account has given her a reason to embrace each new day, as she seeks out and captures the diverse array of colorful doors that Sydney has to offer.

What began as a personal endeavor has now become a platform for connection and support. Stelcova’s collage of 25 of her favorite doors garnered an overwhelming response, with over 23,000 likes and numerous requests for a poster. Inspired the outpouring of support, Stelcova has decided to sell the posters online, with all profits going towards mental health research and the Black Dog Institute.

For Stelcova, the therapeutic power of color is undeniable. She believes that the vibrant doors of Sydney have healing properties, and each photograph she posts nourishes not only herself but also her followers. The Instagram community she has built has become a lifeline, especially on days when she is too unwell to leave her home.

Through her creative outlet, Stelcova has forged meaningful connections and discovered the profound impact that simple acts of beauty and self-expression can have on one’s mental health. Her story serves as a reminder that support and inspiration can be found in unexpected places, and that even an ordinary door can be a doorway to hope and healing.