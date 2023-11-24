Exploring the Cultural Heart of LA: The Virgin of Guadalupe

Among the myriad of museums in Los Angeles lies a hidden gem that often goes unnoticed – the Forest Lawn Museum. Tucked away within a cemetery, this small museum offers ever-changing exhibits centered around religious and historical art. One such exhibit, running from October 19 to February 11, 2024, is titled “La Reina de Los Angeles” – a tribute to the Queen of LA, the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Through the artistic lens of Nydya Mora, a native Angeleno with a background in urban planning, visitors can experience the captivating work in the exhibit. Mora, a passionate youth librarian, has been documenting informal photos of the Virgin’s countless incarnations scattered throughout the diverse neighborhoods of LA since 2012. Her collection of images grew from a desire to create a coffee table book that would delight her mother.

The Virgin of Guadalupe holds a special place in the hearts of many. Universally loved, she represents not only hope but also cultural pride for Mora and others. She serves as a beacon of hope and protection, especially in immigrant communities and historically marginalized groups. Her image can be found on a variety of establishments, from appliances stores like Gomez Appliances to vibrant markets like Lupita’s Market. The Freeway Virgin, overlooking the 101, and numerous murals and statues also pay homage to her influence.

Mora’s Instagram page, Virgens de Los Angeles (@virgensdela), offers a glimpse into her captivating collection, which has garnered over 13,000 followers. Acting as a documentarian rather than a traditional photographer, Mora’s approach perfectly captures the spirit and essence of these genuine works of folk art. Each image is a unique expression, an emblem of exuberant hope in the urban landscape.

These murals, sculptures, and paintings are not only one-of-a-kind but also ephemeral. They often get painted over, destroyed, or washed away, but the Virgin of Guadalupe continuously resurfaces in new forms. Mora’s search for these images has evolved into a deliberate exploration, with tips and recommendations pouring in from fellow Our Lady enthusiasts.

The Forest Lawn Museum took notice of Mora’s captivating content on Instagram and invited her to showcase her collection in an exhibit. This opportunity is a testament to the supportive community that has grown around the appreciation of these unique artistic expressions.

Just as Mora’s work as an outreach librarian aims to bring library resources to those who cannot access them, the Virgin of Guadalupe’s influence extends beyond boundaries. Her mantle welcomes people from all walks of life, resonating with individuals worldwide. Nevertheless, her special connection to LA is undeniable, as she creates a space for the culture that in turn fosters a place for her.

So, for those seeking a different museum experience in LA, make sure to visit the Forest Lawn Museum and immerse yourself in the beauty, diversity, and cultural significance of the Virgin of Guadalupe.