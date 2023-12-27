Summary: Los Angeles’ iconic 6th Street Bridge, also known as the “Ribbon of Light,” has lost its shine during the holiday season due to rampant copper thefts. Approximately one-third of the bridge’s lights are now inoperable, making it lose its spark. Copper thieves have targeted the bridge, causing significant damage to the infrastructure. The city has been grappling with numerous cases of copper thefts, affecting not only the bridge but also other critical infrastructure projects such as the Metro rail cars.

Los Angeles, known for its vibrant culture and iconic landmarks, has been plagued a series of copper thefts that continue to disrupt and tarnish the city’s infrastructure. The 6th Street Bridge, a $588 million project dubbed the “Ribbon of Light,” was touted as a major attraction upon its July 2022 opening. Its ten illuminated arches quickly became a social media sensation, drawing families, runners, and wedding photo shoots. However, the bridge’s radiant lights have dimmed, creating a somber atmosphere, thanks to the audacious actions of copper thieves.

In December, the bridge fell victim to these nefarious activities. Photos captured the aftermath, revealing open boxes strewn with wires on the ground, highlighting the extent of the damage caused these brazen criminals. The FBI has long cautioned about the threat posed copper thieves to critical infrastructure, a concern echoed since 2008. Los Angeles city officials have already allocated approximately $500,000 from discretionary funds to repair the lighting system, a testament to their dedication in protecting the city’s infrastructure and ensuring the community’s safety.

Yet, the damage extends beyond the 6th Street Bridge. Los Angeles has been grappling with an ongoing onslaught of copper thefts, with approximately 1,200 open cases of suspected wire thefts throughout the city. These thefts have far-reaching consequences, including delays to important infrastructure projects such as the Metro rail cars. As authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage caused the copper thefts, the city must find effective solutions to prevent further disruptions and safeguard its critical infrastructure from these remorseless criminals.