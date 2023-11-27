New Animated Film “Leo”: A Heartwarming and Hilarious Musical Comedy

Leave it to Adam Sandler to surprise us yet again, this time with the animated film “Leo.” Available now on Netflix, “Leo” is a smart, funny, and existential musical comedy that centers around a jaded 74-year-old class pet lizard named Leo. Voiced Sandler himself, Leo dispenses witty advice to fifth graders in Florida. However, this film is more than just a comedy; it’s a family affair. Sandler’s wife, Jackie, and his daughters, Sunny and Sadie, also lend their voices to characters in the movie.

Inspiration for “Leo” came when Sandler put on a performance of “Grease” for his daughters and realized it was inappropriate for their age. That sparked the idea of creating a musical comedy centered around the fifth-grade experience. Sandler teamed up with his long-time collaborator, writer-director Robert Smigel, known for his work on “SNL,” to develop the concept. The result is a heartwarming story about Leo’s escape from his terrarium to tackle his bucket list and help his anxious students during their final year of elementary school.

Despite its initial plans to be a theatrical release, “Leo” found its perfect fit on Netflix. The film has a personal touch, thanks to the collaboration of Sandler and his team. It explores important themes of self-expression, confidence-building, and overcoming fears. The animation is done in a naturalistic style Australian studio Animal Logic, giving the film a realistic feel.

One interesting fact about “Leo” is that Sandler’s voice for the animated lizard was inspired his late manager and producer Bernie Brillstein. The design of Leo, however, holds a personal connection for Wachtenheim, one of the film’s directors. He channeled his late father in the character’s appearance, adding a heartfelt touch to the film.

Additionally, the film benefited from the expertise of famed Pixar cinematographer Sharon Calahan. Her involvement ensured that the lighting and overall visual style of “Leo” were perfectly executed, contributing to the film’s appeal.

One of the film’s highlights is its satirical musical aspect. With original songs Smigel and Sandler, “Leo” is a hilarious spoof of movie musicals, showcasing the filmmaker’s comedic talent. The animators had the opportunity to create imaginative dance sequences and more stylized animation. Although there were concerns about the comedic song “Don’t Cry,” the filmmakers were able to keep it in the film, as it served a broader purpose.

“Leo” is a heartwarming and hilarious animated film that brings joy to audiences of all ages. With its unique humor, memorable characters, and catchy songs, it’s a must-watch for animation and comedy fans alike.

