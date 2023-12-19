Stock Market Poised for Record Highs as Rare Signal Emerges

The stock market is on track to reach record highs in early 2024, driven a rarely seen signal indicating imminent strength. According to Carson Group’s chief market strategist, Ryan Detrick, this “extremely rare” signal suggests a broad-based improvement in market breadth, dispelling the notion that gains are fueled solely mega-cap tech companies.

In a recent note, Detrick highlighted that over 60% of all components in the S&P 500 achieved a new 20-day high the previous week. This surge in various stocks, rather than a select few, serves as a strong indication of impending strength. This particular breadth thrust signal, which has only occurred 15 times since 1972, has consistently led to higher levels in the S&P 500 a year later, generating an average return of 18%.

Should a similar gain be realized in the coming year, the S&P 500 could potentially trade above 5,400, surpassing even the most bullish forecasts. Detrick also pointed out other positive signs, such as the S&P 500’s 8.9% surge in November 2023, marking it as the 18th best-performing month ever. Historical analysis demonstrates that when the index has experienced its top 20 months, stocks were higher 80% of the time a year later, with an average gain of 13%. Similarly, in the 30 instances where gains exceeded 8%, stocks rose 90% of the time in the following year.

The absence of new record highs since January 2, 2022, indicates a pent-up potential for the market. Detrick predicts that a record high will finally be achieved in early 2024, providing yet another bullish signal for sustained growth.

Combining the rare technical breadth thrust signal with these other positive indicators, the stock market is expected to perform strongly throughout the year. Detrick concludes that, when taken together, these signals support a positive outlook for equities.