Discover the Vast Catalog of Tzadik: 15 Streaming Highlights

John Zorn’s Tzadik label, founded in 1995, is home to a diverse catalog of experimental music across genres such as classical, jazz, and rock. Until recently, Tzadik resisted the streaming economy but has now made most of its offerings available on platforms like Spotify. With over 800 releases, the range of music is astonishing. Here are 15 albums to start with:

1. Electric Masada: ‘At the Mountain of Madness’ – This album showcases the power of the Jewish folk themes explored Zorn in his first Masada Quartet, presented in new arrangements reflecting his interest in chamber music and metal.

2. Lee Hyla: ‘My Life on the Plains’ – Hyla combines concert music and jazz or rock energies, delivering a synthesis of gorgeous string writing with percussive explosions and clarinet riffs.

3. Shelley Hirsch: ‘The Far In, Far Out Worlds of Shelley Hirsch’ – As a multifaceted vocalist, Hirsch showcases her talent through radio dramas and live shows, demonstrating drama through her vocal techniques.

4. John Zorn: ‘Myth And Mythopoeia’ – This classical collection features ravishing compositions, ranging from boisterous pieces to dreamy and abstract works, all performed with great skill.

5. Keiji Haino & Tatsuya Yoshida: ‘New Rap’ – This album presents Japanese experimental rock at its most unhinged and sublime, driven Yoshida’s relentless energy and Haino’s textured vocals and guitar playing.

6. Julius Hemphill: ‘One Atmosphere’ – Hemphill, an underrated saxophonist and chamber music composer, delivers spare yet jolting compositions with Ursula Oppens on piano.

7. Annie Gosfield: ‘Almost Truths and Open Deceptions’ – Gosfield’s talent as a composer shines through this album, featuring percussion, piano, cello, sampling keyboard, electric guitar, and thrilling compositions.

8. John Zorn: ‘Godard/Spillane’ – Inspired French New Wave works of Jean-Luc Godard, this album offers a quick-cutting and cinematic experience, featuring collaborator Christian Marclay.

9. George E. Lewis: ‘Endless Shout’ – Lewis presents a wide-angle portrait of his work, incorporating samples, percussion, reinterpretations of Harlem stride piano, and trombone against orchestral backing.

10. Craig Taborn and Ikue Mori: ‘Highsmith’ – Mori’s skill as a collaborator is highlighted in this improvisational album with jazz-world star Craig Taborn, where invention and creativity abound.

11. Naked City: ‘Naked City Live Vol. 1: Knitting Factory 1989’ – Zorn’s early rock group delivers a show filled with eclectic sounds, ranging from grindcore to the “Batman” TV theme.

12. Wadada Leo Smith: ‘Golden Quartet’ – Tzadik championed Smith’s work, and this album showcases his great band, featuring his trumpet, along with Jack DeJohnette on drums and other talented musicians.

13. Derek Bailey: ‘Ballads’ – Bailey’s approach to jazz’s core songbook is unique, with extended techniques adding an idiosyncratic grace to well-known chords.

14. Alvin Singleton: ‘Somehow We Can’ – Singleton’s variety of compositions shines on this album, featuring a duo for Wadada Leo Smith and Anthony Davis, as well as chamber orchestral highlights.

15. John Zorn: ‘Spinoza’ – Simulacrum, one of Zorn’s best groups, presents a fine-tuned combination of metal and jazz-organ trio. In this album, Zorn joins the ensemble on sax, showcasing the drive and versatility typical of Tzadik’s releases.

These 15 albums provide a taste of the incredible music found in Tzadik’s vast catalog, offering a journey through experimental sounds from various genres and showcasing the talent of both established and emerging artists.

