New Era for Syriza: Former Banker Challenges Party Establishment

Sunday’s leadership showdown in Greece’s main opposition party, Syriza, has caused a stir as a former banker enters the race. Stefanos Kasselakis, a 35-year-old openly gay candidate with little political experience, is up against Syriza veteran Efi Achtsioglou, a 38-year-old former minister.

The election is crucial for Syriza, which was ousted from power in 2019 after four years during the country’s financial crisis. Since then, the party has struggled to regain its footing. 40,000 new voters registered for this election, indicating increased interest and a desire for Syriza to be a strong opposition force.

Achtsioglou emphasizes left-wing policies, including raising wages, empowering workers, tackling the climate crisis, and adopting a humanitarian approach to migration. She also supports increasing public infrastructure and welfare provisions.

Kasselakis, on the other hand, presents a less clear political agenda. He advocates for transparency, replacing mandatory military service with a professional army, enhancing LGBTQ rights, and increasing spending on education.

Kasselakis, once mocked as “the golden boy” due to his past job at Goldman Sachs, has mounted a strong social media campaign to promote his candidacy. This has garnered support from key figures within Syriza, which may give him an advantage. However, it remains to be seen if Kasselakis’s centrist, progressive platform will appeal to the electorate.

The election highlights the ongoing identity crisis within Syriza following its defeat in 2019. The tensions between the two candidates reflect divisions within the party and a struggle to cultivate unity and optimism.

If Kasselakis emerges victorious, Syriza could undergo a significant transformation, no longer aligning itself with the radical left. This election will shape the future of the party and its ability to challenge Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s New Democracy party.

