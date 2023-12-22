Why Washing Your Hands Before Washing Your Face Should Be Your Skincare Routine

Summary: It’s a small but crucial step that we often overlook – washing our hands before washing our face. Licensed esthetician, Elexis Willingham, shares her nighttime skincare routine on TikTok, emphasizing the importance of this step. Research has shown that our hands harbor over 150 different types of bacteria, and while not all of them are harmful, having clean hands is essential for achieving clean and healthy skin.

We all became hand-washing experts during the pandemic, but as the threat has lessened, some of us may have become a little lax in our hand hygiene practices. However, not paying attention to thoroughly washing our hands before washing our face can lead to the transfer of dirt, bacteria, and other impurities to our skin, undoing all the efforts of our skincare routine.

In Elexis Willingham’s viral video, she demonstrates how to properly wash hands before washing the face, stressing the importance of using antibacterial soap and thoroughly scrubbing for at least 30 seconds. Paying attention to all areas of the hands, including under the nails and between the fingers, is vital to ensure effective cleansing.

Research conducted in 2008 revealed that our hands harbor more than 150 different types of bacteria. While some of these bacteria can be beneficial and protect us from harmful microbes, they can also contribute to skin issues if transferred to the face. Dermatologists advise starting any skincare routine with clean hands to avoid introducing unwanted bacteria and impurities to the skin.

By making the simple yet significant change of washing our hands before washing our face, we can experience cleaner and healthier skin. So the next time you reach for your face cleanser, remember to cleanse your hands thoroughly first. It’s a small step that can make a big difference in the overall effectiveness of your skincare routine.