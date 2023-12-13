Record-Breaking Rainfall and Flooding in the Pacific Northwest

A deluge of rain, flooding, and warm temperatures has swept across the Pacific Northwest, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The U.S. Coast Guard was called into action, rescuing five individuals stranded in flooded areas. Floodwaters rose to dangerous levels, submerging houses and trapping people in their homes.

Not only did the severe weather conditions disrupt daily life, but they also caused extensive damage to infrastructure. Rail links, schools, and roads were forced to shut down due to the hazardous conditions. In addition, a landslide near Rosburg led to the suspension of Amtrak passenger trains between Seattle and Portland.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for parts of western Washington, encompassing areas surrounding Seattle and the Olympic Peninsula. These warnings came as the region experienced unseasonably warm temperatures, with Walla Walla reaching a balmy 64 degrees Fahrenheit (17.8 Celsius), comparable to certain areas in Florida and Mexico. Seattle also broke its previous daily record high, reporting 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 Celsius) in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

This extreme weather phenomenon, known as an atmospheric river, is reminiscent of the Pineapple Express. These narrow bands of water vapor transport subtropical moisture from near Hawaii, delivering unprecedented rainfall and snowfall. Last winter, California was hit hard atmospheric rivers, leading to widespread flooding.

While the Pacific Northwest is no stranger to rainy weather, the small town of Forks, Washington, known as the rainiest town in the contiguous United States, experienced a new record. On December 4th, Forks saw its rainfall double, receiving approximately 3.8 inches (9.65 centimeters) within a 24-hour period. By the following morning, the town had accumulated a total of 4.7 inches (11.94 centimeters) of rain, surpassing the total amount of rainfall Las Vegas received throughout the entirety of 2023.

The consequences of this extreme weather event serve as a stark reminder of the power and unpredictability of nature. As communities assess the damage and work towards recovery, it is crucial to prioritize resilience and preparedness in the face of increasingly frequent and intense weather patterns.