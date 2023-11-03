Misuse of AI App Sparks Legal Action Scarlett Johansson

Movie star Scarlett Johansson is taking a stand against the unauthorized use of her name and voice an AI app. The app, Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar, posted a 22-second advertisement featuring images of Johansson and an AI-generated voice similar to hers. This move has prompted legal action from the renowned actress.

Deepfake technology is at the heart of this controversy. Deepfake refers to the use of AI algorithms trained to identify patterns in data sets and produce outputs that mimic the original data set. In this case, an AI model learned Johansson’s speech patterns, tonality, and other unique aspects of her voice, resulting in an eerily accurate synthetic version of her voice.

However, such technology poses serious risks. Deepfakes can be exploited for impersonation, fraud, and malicious activities. Even ordinary individuals can fall victim to these deceptive techniques. For example, manipulated images and videos could be used for extortion, generating pornography without consent, or identity theft.

The concern intensifies as deepfake technology becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish from reality. Jamyn Edis, a professor at New York University specializing in technology and media, points out that the evolution of deepfake technology has blurred the lines between what is genuine and what is fake.

To protect oneself from falling prey to deepfakes, there are measures that can be taken. Firstly, critically analyze the content and assess whether it aligns with reality. If a celebrity is endorsing an obscure product without a disclosure, it’s best to verify their statements on other official social media platforms.

Major technology companies, including Meta, Google, and Microsoft, are also working on developing tools to detect deepfakes. Additionally, President Biden’s recent executive order on AI emphasizes the need for clear labeling of AI-generated content through watermarking and other safety measures.

Nonetheless, as Edis highlights, technology often outpaces regulations and safeguards. Until stronger measures are in place, the weaponization of deepfake technology for nefarious purposes is likely to persist.

FAQ:

Q: What is a deepfake?

A: Deepfake is a term derived from “deep learning” and refers to the use of AI algorithms to create synthetic content that mimics the original data set, such as generating a voice or manipulating visuals.

Q: How can deepfakes be harmful?

A: Deepfakes can enable impersonation, fraud, and malicious activities. They can be used to create misleading content, generate non-consensual explicit material, or facilitate identity theft.

Q: How can individuals protect themselves from deepfakes?

A: One should critically analyze the content and compare it to known facts. Additionally, major tech companies are developing tools to detect deepfakes, and initiatives like President Biden’s executive order aim to implement labeling requirements for AI-generated content.

Q: Can deepfake technology be regulated effectively?

A: Regulating deepfake technology is challenging because technology often advances faster than regulations. However, efforts are being made to establish safeguards against its misuse.