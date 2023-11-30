Amy Schumer to Produce and Star in New Netflix Film, “Kinda Pregnant”

Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Amy Schumer is making her way back to the comedic spotlight with her latest project for Netflix. Schumer will be producing and starring in the new film titled “Kinda Pregnant,” directed Tyler Spindel. The movie, written Julie Paiva, centers around Lainy (played Schumer) who, out of envy for her best friend’s pregnancy, starts wearing a fake baby bump, only to unexpectedly meet the man of her dreams.

Joining Schumer as producers on the film are industry heavyweights Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy, Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, and Eli Thomas for Happy Madison, and Molly Sims for Something Happy Productions. The executive producers for “Kinda Pregnant” include Barry Bernardi, Michael D. Robins, and Kevin Kane.

While Schumer gained recognition for her breakout role in the Judd Apatow-directed film “Trainwreck,” she has since expanded her repertoire. She has delved into dramatic roles with her appearance in the critically acclaimed A24 drama, “The Humans,” and showcased her comedic talent in STX’s “I Feel Pretty” and the military film “Thank You for Your Service.”

Apart from her film endeavors, Schumer is widely known for her sketch series, “Inside Amy Schumer,” which recently made a highly anticipated return for its fifth season on Paramount+. She also created and stars in the Hulu series, “Life & Beth.” Additionally, Schumer’s directorial debut in the Netflix comedy, “Unfrosted,” is eagerly awaited fans. Earlier this year, she released a new comedy special titled “Emergency Contact.”

As for director Tyler Spindel, he is no stranger to collaborating with Netflix and Happy Madison. He previously directed the action-comedy “The Out-Laws,” which premiered on Netflix in July. Known for his work with renowned comedians such as Rob Schneider and Greg Fitzimmons, Spindel has also worked on other Netflix titles including “The Wrong Missy.”

With Schumer’s comedic prowess and Spindel’s proven talent behind the camera, “Kinda Pregnant” promises to be a hilarious and entertaining addition to Netflix’s ever-growing collection of original content.

