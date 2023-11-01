Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Announce New Podcast and Share Relationship Status on Instagram

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have taken to Instagram to make their relationship official and share exciting news about their upcoming podcast. The couple posted a loved-up photo, expressing their happiness and hinting that they are no longer keeping their relationship a secret. Alongside the photo, they wrote, “How’s this for Instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤”

In addition to this relationship update, Robach and Holmes have announced the launch of their new iHeartRadio podcast, titled “Amy & T.J.,” which is set to debut on December 5. The podcast promises to delve into meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and a wide range of topics, leaving no stone unturned.

This podcast venture marks their first public appearance together since their names became viral last year. News of their relationship went public while they were co-hosting “Good Morning America” and still married to other individuals. The revelation led to their temporary suspension from the show pending an investigation ABC News.

Following several discussions and careful consideration, ABC News and the couple mutually agreed to part ways in January. An official statement released ABC News stated, “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.”

The upcoming podcast not only provides Robach and Holmes with a platform to openly discuss various subjects but also shows their resilience and determination to continue pursuing their passion for journalism and meaningful conversations. Fans can look forward to engaging discussions and insights from Amy Robach and TJ Holmes as they embark on this exciting new podcast journey.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When is the “Amy & T.J.” podcast launching?

The “Amy & T.J.” podcast is set to launch on December 5.

2. What topics will the podcast cover?

The podcast will explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and a wide range of topics. Nothing is off limits.

3. What prompted Amy Robach and TJ Holmes to leave ABC News?

After their relationship became public and the subsequent investigation, ABC News and the couple decided it was best for both parties to part ways. The decision was made mutually and with careful consideration.

4. Where can I listen to the podcast?

The “Amy & T.J.” podcast will be available on iHeartRadio and various podcast platforms. Stay tuned for more information on where to listen.