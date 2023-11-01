Former “GMA3” Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Embrace New Platform: Podcasting

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former hosts of “GMA3”, have announced their foray into podcasting. Following their involvement in a cheating scandal last year, the journalists have decided to take their relationship to the next level launching a new audio series called “Amy & T.J.”, in partnership with iHeartMedia.

The podcast will feature conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between, with no topic off limits. This new endeavor marks a significant step for Robach and Holmes, as it will be the first time they speak out publicly after the extramarital affair that made headlines in November 2022.

The scandal erupted when Page Six published a report alleging that the co-hosts had engaged in a months-long affair while still married to their respective partners. Photos of the duo getting cozy were also shared the Daily Mail on the same day. As news of the affair dominated social media, ABC News took action removing Robach and Holmes from the air and launching an internal review into their off-air relationship. In January, the former co-anchors were subsequently let go the network.

Since then, Robach and Holmes have divorced their spouses and have been teasing their relationship on social media. With the announcement of their podcast, they are once again collaborating, this time on a new platform. The iHeartMedia release also revealed that they will be working together on additional iHeartPodcasts programming.

The announcement of their podcast received support from various media personalities. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer expressed her support for Robach, while Al Roker, longtime host of the “Today” show, welcomed them back. Billy Bush, who faced his own controversy in 2016, also showed his encouragement stating that he would download and listen to their podcast.

Through their new podcast, Robach and Holmes are embracing a fresh medium to share their perspectives and engage with their audience. It will be interesting to see how their podcasting journey evolves and the impact they make in this new chapter of their careers.

