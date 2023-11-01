Former “GMA3” Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Venture into Podcasting

Former “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are leaving the past behind and embarking on an exciting new journey in the world of podcasting. The journalists, who found themselves caught in a cheating scandal last year, announced their latest endeavor through a heartfelt Instagram post, signaling their determination to break the silence and move forward.

The duo’s new audio series, titled “Amy & T.J.,” is made in collaboration with iHeartMedia. Unlike their previous television show, this podcast promises to delve into a wide range of topics, from current events to pop culture and everything in between. Embracing complete openness, nothing will be off-limits in their candid discussions.

On December 5th, the premiere date for their podcast, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will finally have the opportunity to address the extramarital affair scandal that made headlines in November 2022. News broke that the co-hosts had engaged in a months-long affair while still married to their respective partners. The ensuing social media frenzy and media coverage led ABC News to remove the reporters from air. An internal review was conducted, resulting in their eventual departure from the network.

Since the scandal, both Robach and Holmes have divorced their spouses as they navigate their personal lives. However, with this podcast announcement, it appears that they are ready to collaborate once again, albeit in a different medium. The iHeartMedia release also mentioned that the former “GMA” personalities will continue to work on additional iHeartPodcasts programming.

As news of their podcast spread, fellow media personalities rallied behind Robach and Holmes, expressing their support and excitement for their latest venture. Lara Spencer, co-host of “Good Morning America,” offered her support to Robach, while Al Roker from the “Today” show welcomed them back into the industry. Billy Bush, who faced his own media challenges, encouraged the pair to embrace their happiness and promised to be a listener.

Through the launch of their podcast, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aim to share their unique perspectives and engage with listeners on a deeper level. By utilizing this new platform, they are reclaiming their voices and proving that they are eager to create meaningful content and gain a fresh start in their professional careers.

