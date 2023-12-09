Amtrak Suspends Service between Portland and Seattle due to Landslide

Amtrak announced that it has temporarily suspended train service between Portland and Seattle because of a landslide in the area. The train services in this route will remain canceled until 8:30 a.m. PT Thursday, as per Amtrak’s statement. The reason behind the suspension is a BNSF Railway passenger train moratorium following the occurrence of the landslide. However, Amtrak has assured passengers that alternative transportation will be provided during this period.

Trains operating between Portland and Eugene, Oregon, as well as Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, will continue with their regular operations without any disruptions, according to Amtrak. The company has promised to keep passengers updated and will notify them as soon as the situation is resolved and normal service resumes.

In case of any assistance, Amtrak has requested customers to call or text their helpline at 1-800-USA-RAIL. Typically, Amtrak operates four daily round-trip trains between Portland and Seattle, serving millions of commuters.

The landslide and subsequent suspension of train service come at a time when over 10 million people in the Pacific Northwest are under flood alerts due to a strong atmospheric river affecting the region. The area is experiencing heavy rainfall, particularly in parts of Oregon’s Cascade Mountains, southern Washington, and far northwest California. The situation is expected to persist until Wednesday.

It is crucial for passengers traveling between Portland and Seattle to stay informed about the updates provided Amtrak and make necessary arrangements for alternative transportation during the temporary suspension of train service.