Ohio Receives Funding for Planning Passenger Rail Services

Ohio has secured funding of $500,000 to begin the planning process for passenger rail services in four corridors, including the proposed route between Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Cincinnati. The Federal Railroad Administration has allocated the funds for each of the four routes, which will also receive priority in future funding competitions.

The main objective of the planning work is to determine the feasibility of implementing passenger rail services in the state. It aims to assess the potential costs and profitability of the services, as well as identify any capital construction projects needed to initiate or expand the rail service in these areas.

Governor Mike DeWine’s office stated that the studies will help evaluate the demand for passenger trains among Ohioans, explore service schedules, and compare the cost and time savings of these routes with other modes of travel. The goal is to ensure that the expansion of Amtrak in Ohio benefits a wide range of communities and creates economic opportunities.

This announcement has garnered support from various stakeholders, including Senator Brown, who sees it as a positive step towards improving transportation options in Ohio. The funding will not only enhance connectivity between the major cities but also stimulate business growth and job creation across the Midwest.

In addition to the Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit and Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh corridors, the Midwest Connect and Daily Cardinal Service corridors will also receive funding for planning-stage work. This investment signals the state’s commitment to developing a comprehensive and efficient passenger rail network that serves the needs of its residents and promotes regional connectivity.