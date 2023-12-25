Actress Amrapali Gupta Opens Up About the Removal of Her Instagram Account

In a recent revelation, actress Amrapali Gupta shared her disappointment after her Instagram account was unexpectedly deleted. The incident has left her feeling disturbed and hurt, particularly due to the loss of ten years’ worth of hard work and dedication in keeping her fans entertained.

Amrapali admitted that she initially wasn’t a social media person but was advised to join platforms like Instagram when she participated in the dance reality TV show Nach Baliye 6 in 2013. Since then, she has been enjoying connecting with her fans and receiving their immense love and attention. However, she expressed sadness over losing everything, including special moments of her son Kabir from his birth until now, due to the deletion of her account.

Regarding the cause of the removal, Amrapali explained that her Instagram account was disabled without a valid reason. She sought help from the Instagram team, who informed her that it occurred due to copyright issues raised someone from the channel of her show. As her scenes from previous TV shows had been shared on fan groups, she might have inadvertently collaborated with such posts. Despite reaching out to the channel team, they denied having any issues or raising any disclaimers.

Feeling frustrated the lack of resolve, Amrapali emphasized the need to bring such incidents to the public’s attention. She wants the younger generation to understand the potential waste of time spent on social media platforms and how unhelpful some social media offices can be.

However, she remains confident in her talent and believes that her work speaks for itself. Amrapali is not worried about being off social media affecting her career. She has earned a name for herself based on her art and skills before these platforms became prevalent. She expressed gratitude for her active fans who continue to promote her work on social media, even in her absence.

In conclusion, Amrapali Gupta’s unexpected loss of her Instagram account has left her with mixed emotions. While she appreciates the support from her fans, she hopes that sharing her experience will serve as a cautionary tale for the young generation and shed light on the potential drawbacks of spending excessive time on social media.