New Findings: Woman’s Injury Prompted Scooter Accident, Not Crime

A recent police investigation in Vancouver has shed light on the true cause of a woman’s serious injuries that sparked rumors of a possible kidnapping and rape. Contrary to online speculation, it has been determined that the woman, referred to as “Amor” online, fell off a scooter rather than being victimized a violent crime. The Vancouver Police Department conducted an extensive review of surveillance footage, spoke with witnesses, and gathered medical information to arrive at this conclusion.

Sgt. Steve Addison emphasized that the incident was a case of misadventure and not a result of criminal activity. He explained, “There was never a risk of harm to the public as a result of this incident, and the fear was spread wide people who unknowingly shared information that was not accurate.” It is important to note that Amor, a traveler from Mexico, is not responsible for the dissemination of the misinformation surrounding her accident.

Authorities believe that the injuries sustained during the fall may have contributed to Amor experiencing memory loss. Investigators had the opportunity to interview her before she left the country and found her to be forthcoming about her recollection of the night she was injured.

FAQs

What happened to “Amor” on the night of the incident?

Based on available information, Amor was out with friends at the Princeton Pub. At some point during the early morning hours, she appears to have left on her own. However, it was during her attempt to hitch a ride on an electronic scooter that she fell off, striking her face on the pavement.

How did the rumors of abduction and rape originate?

Following the incident, an Instagram post started circulating alleging that Amor had been abducted and sexually assaulted a man dressed in black. Online commenters even speculated that the perpetrator might have been a known sex offender who had gone missing the same weekend as Amor’s accident. However, there is no evidence linking these allegations to the actual events and timing of Amor’s injury.

Has Amor received financial support for her medical expenses?

Yes, a GoFundMe page was launched a friend to assist Amor with her medical, dental, and travel expenses. The page quickly garnered over $15,000 in donations. However, an update was posted acknowledging that initial fears surrounding the incident were unfounded, and donors were given the option to request a refund. Amor has not yet received any of the donated funds pending the ongoing investigation.

It is essential that individuals who believe they have been victims of sexual assault come forward and report their experiences. The Vancouver Police Department assures the public that all allegations will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, offering full support to victims throughout the process.