Exciting News for Fans: Amon-Ra St. Brown to Feature in Season 2 of “Quarterbacks”

In an exhilarating twist for fans eagerly awaiting the next installment of Netflix’s hit series “Quarterbacks,” it has been revealed that Detroit Lions receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, will be featured in the show’s highly anticipated second season. While the first season of “Quarterbacks” delved into the lives of NFL quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, season two promises to offer a fresh perspective showcasing the skills and experiences of St. Brown.

Previously, rumors circulated that former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford would also be included in the upcoming season. However, Stafford clarified the situation, stating that discussions had taken place but no final decision had been made. As a result, it remains uncertain which other players, whether quarterbacks or not, will join St. Brown on the show.

Nonetheless, fans can anticipate an engaging behind-the-scenes experience, providing a captivating glimpse into the personal and professional life of one of Detroit’s most exciting and dynamic athletes. St. Brown’s star has been steadily rising, evident from his selection to last year’s Pro Bowl. Additionally, his popularity is further highlighted the success of his weekly podcast, where he collaborates with his brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, a receiver for the Chicago Bears.

On the field, St. Brown has been delivering outstanding performances, currently ranking seventh in the NFL for receiving yards. With an impressive streak of four consecutive 100-yard games, St. Brown continues to make his mark as one of the league’s most promising talents.

For those eager to know when they can expect the release of the second season of “Quarterbacks” and witness the journey of Amon-Ra St. Brown, the first season premiered on July 12, 2023. Keep an eye out for further announcements from Netflix for the official release date of the highly anticipated second season.

